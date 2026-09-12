Too much information, courtesy of AI

The last thing I really want to know every morning is what’s between my teeth. Everyday images and videos of dental information are not just distasteful but are bound to take up quite a bit of time. Brushing one’s teeth used to be a two-minute chore. But this will change, if tech companies have their way. Taking selfies is apparently not enough vanity. We must now move on to occupying ourselves with what’s going on inside our bodies even when it’s all routine. Should we have an intestinal camera next? They do exist, medically, but why not watch the riveting journey of every morsel we consume through the alimentary tract and perhaps even share it on social media, like people do with their ultrasounds?