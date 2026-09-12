Too much information, courtesy of AI

The world has stepped back to admire Dyson’s new CameraJet toothbrush. That’s all well and good. For Dyson, that is. But what good will it do for its users?
Earlier this year at the CES tech event, a stream of health gadgets with integrated AI were displayed to the public, including the Y-Brush Halo, which is supposed to be able to flag signs associated with hundreds of health conditions. There were mirrors that reflect back health data, rings that keep healthcare providers informed, and even toilets that analyse what is given to them.