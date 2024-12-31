AI has not yet destroyed democracy

In our book Spin Dictators, Daniel Treisman and I point out that most people worldwide (or at least the majority of respondents to the World Values Survey and other similar polls) favour democracy over any alternative model of governance. That is why political leaders tend to cater to this preference by holding elections and allowing some independent media. While elections in many countries are neither free nor fair, the fact that even non-democratic leaders choose to hold them demonstrates the popularity of voting. By the same token, a strong performance for pro-democratic forces should be considered the norm, not the exception.