This week a look at Chinese President Xi Jinping spotlighting his country as the champion of a new global AI order, promoting open-source technology.
A new AI order, an oil warning and unrest next door
SummaryThis week Xi Jinping highlighted his country as the champion of a new global AI order, massive protests erupted in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and the Hormuz skirmish choked India's oil pipeline again
This week a look at Chinese President Xi Jinping spotlighting his country as the champion of a new global AI order, promoting open-source technology.
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