A new AI order, an oil warning and unrest next door

Xi's AI push

The competition between the US and China over the next frontier of technology is intensifying. If the unveiling of Chinese start-up DeepSeek’s AI model with capabilities to rival creations of Google and OpenAI last year was an eye-opener, Xi’s promotion of open-source technology, challenging US rules on AI and its pledge to help developing ​nations build AI capabilities, shielding them from unequal access to the technology, underlined the message that China should be taken seriously. It is China’s bid to write the rules of the road for AI, which has consequences for India.