A new AI order, an oil warning and unrest next door

This week a look at Chinese President Xi Jinping spotlighting his country as the champion of a new global AI order, promoting open-source technology.
This week a look at Chinese President Xi Jinping spotlighting his country as the champion of a new global AI order, promoting open-source technology.
It was also a week that saw 60 US Senators backing a new bill proposing up to 100% tariffs on India and four others for purchasing Russian oil.
It was also a week that saw 60 US Senators backing a new bill proposing up to 100% tariffs on India and four others for purchasing Russian oil.
And protests in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) have been going on for more than a month. Reports say Pakistan has deployed 8,000 security personnel in the region, which it calls “Azad Kashmir” (the irony here is stark, given Pakistan has treated POK like a colony mostly).
Xi's AI push
The competition between the US and China over the next frontier of technology is intensifying. If the unveiling of Chinese start-up DeepSeek’s AI model with capabilities to rival creations of Google and OpenAI last year was an eye-opener, Xi’s promotion of open-source technology, challenging US rules on AI and its pledge to help developing nations build AI capabilities, shielding them from unequal access to the technology, underlined the message that China should be taken seriously. It is China’s bid to write the rules of the road for AI, which has consequences for India.
China is not explicitly a target of the programme, but reducing “coercive dependencies” is listed as a key objective – widely seen as a reference to the country’s dominance in rare earth metals, which are critical to producing chips.
For India, which is hoping to leapfrog into developed country status by 2047, using open access AI and other technologies, the going has become a lot trickier. The world split into two camps on technology is only going to multiply challenges for India.
Crude shock again
The Strait of Hormuz is under strain. Iran attacked ships passing through the strait and the US has been bombing Iran for the past week in retaliation.
There are also reports that Iran has asked Yemen’s Houthis to be ready to close the Red Sea oil route if the US strikes Iranian power infrastructure. There is speculation on social media platform X that the US targeting the southern Iran blowing up airports, roads and bridges is aimed at establishing control over the coast adjacent to Hormuz.
With infrastructure like roads, bridges and air strips destroyed, Iranian force deployment to ward off a US ground invasion will be slow, giving the US time to take control of Hormuz – so the reasoning goes.
Add to this mix a bill called the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, which was proposed by 60 US Senators this week. It aims to impose punitive tariffs of upto 100% on India and four other countries buying oil or natural gas from Russia. The bill is backed by President Donald Trump and could be passed before August. It, of course, exempts US purchases of low-enriched uranium used in its nuclear reactors from any tariffs and also provides substantial exemptions for European allies, which continue to purchase natural gas from Russia. Talk about double standards!
US senators said the tariffs will target China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. The bill also provides for tariffs on countries assisting Russia’s sanctions evasion. The exact tariff rate will be set by the US Trade Representative.
Last month, India’s imports of Russian crude surged to record high levels, rising 34% month-on-month. India is reportedly the second largest buyer of Russian crude oil after China, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. In June, Washington let a general license that allowed countries - including India - to purchase energy without attracting US sanctions to expire.
The bill contains a provision allowing the US President to waive sanctions and duties on a country, provided he can certify to Congress that the waiver is in the US national interest. Given the current state of India-US relations, will Trump go out on a limb for India? Unlikely.
POK protests
Protests in POK has resulted in Pakistan rushing some 8,000 extra security personnel. The protests began over a month ago over Islamabad reserving about a dozen seats in the POK assembly for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir residing elsewhere in Pakistan.
Protestors say this dilutes the political representation and voice of local residents. The protests have broadened to include issues like corruption, administrative neglect, soaring inflation, unemployment and deteriorating economic conditions within its ambit.
Protests have been reported from Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Mirpur and several other parts of the region. This is an instance of the deadliest unrest in years, reports say, with at least 24 people killed during nearly two weeks of agitation.
Pakistan has cut internet access, deployed additional security personnel and imposing restrictions. The irony is that this is exactly what Pakistan used to accuse India of – human rights abuses – in Indian administered Kashmir. Now the shoe, it seems, is on the other foot.
Another irony is that these protests come as Pakistan is basking in international glory for its efforts to arrange a truce between the US and Iran. It’s another matter that Trump ended the ceasefire.