Is AI secretly taking notes on me?

Fighting Back

How AI’s personalization will pan out in the future, is difficult to say. Advancements take place at a breathtaking pace and previously held notions are thrown aside. But if you find AI assistants useful and are uneasy about what it knows about you, there’s no harm developing some AI hygiene in this transition period. Try my trick of asking your go-to AI to write you a personal letter — be specific about what you want. This will tell you what it knows. Go into the settings and rather than being paranoid and deleting everything, choose to keep what helps you and delete what doesn’t.