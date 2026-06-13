I thought it was teasing me but couldn’t understand how it knew I loved Darjeeling tea. Then the penny dropped. I had given it what I thought was a set of harmless facts about me — I like learning a language, I sing Hindustani Classical, I’m a tech journalist, and I love Darjeeling tea. So, it tried to personalize its response to me and picked on a tea foot-soak. I laughed it off and used a heating pad —which it could have suggested if it hadn’t been so busy personalizing. I later discovered that tea foot-soaks are actually used somewhere in the world. I went to Settings and deleted the Darjeeling tea.