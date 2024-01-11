 AI Won’t Learn to Think. It’ll Be Taught to Lie | Mint

AI Won’t Learn to Think. It’ll Be Taught to Lie

The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 11 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
The danger of AI isn’t that it will learn to think.
The danger of AI isn’t that it will learn to think.

Summary

There is as much myth as science in artificial intelligence.

Andy Kessler is right: “No, AI Machines Can’t Think" (Inside View, Jan. 8). In the 1980s, as editor of Defense Science & Electronics, I observed that there was as much myth as science in artificial intelligence. Even today, computing is still simply the processing of 1s and 0s. One can increase the database a thousandfold, and the computer can still say only “is" or “is not," and move on accordingly.

The danger of AI isn’t that it will learn to think. It can not and will not. The danger is that it can be taught to lie (although it will never “know" it is lying). One simply needs to load the database with bad data. Imagine that in the hands of certain politicians. Note also that these are the people who want to be put in charge of AI.

Jim Martin

Gilroy, Calif.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App