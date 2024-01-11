AI Won’t Learn to Think. It’ll Be Taught to Lie

Andy Kessler is right: “No, AI Machines Can’t Think" (Inside View, Jan. 8). In the 1980s, as editor of Defense Science & Electronics, I observed that there was as much myth as science in artificial intelligence. Even today, computing is still simply the processing of 1s and 0s. One can increase the database a thousandfold, and the computer can still say only “is" or “is not," and move on accordingly.

The danger of AI isn’t that it will learn to think. It can not and will not. The danger is that it can be taught to lie (although it will never “know" it is lying). One simply needs to load the database with bad data. Imagine that in the hands of certain politicians. Note also that these are the people who want to be put in charge of AI.

Jim Martin

Gilroy, Calif.