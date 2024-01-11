AI Won’t Learn to Think. It’ll Be Taught to Lie
SummaryThere is as much myth as science in artificial intelligence.
Andy Kessler is right: “No, AI Machines Can’t Think" (Inside View, Jan. 8). In the 1980s, as editor of Defense Science & Electronics, I observed that there was as much myth as science in artificial intelligence. Even today, computing is still simply the processing of 1s and 0s. One can increase the database a thousandfold, and the computer can still say only “is" or “is not," and move on accordingly.