Air India and SIA: not all marriages are made in heaven

Virtual ‘gold mine’

That SIA and its investors should choose to back the investment comes as no surprise to anyone since the aviation industry in India argues that SIA is securing access to a virtual “gold mine” in terms of what India can offer it in terms of traffic and thereby future revenue. With bilateral rights that allow it to fly to six metros and a host of tier-II cities (as part of an ASEAN agreement), the city-state is grabbing a slice of the Indian market that rivals can only dream of.