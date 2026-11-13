Air India and SIA: not all marriages are made in heaven

Almost nobody in India’s aviation sector today envies Tewolde Gebremariam, who recently took charge as chief executive officer of Air India. The airline is struggling with mammoth losses, lack of a distinct corporate culture and identity (a mishmash of four entities merged into one) and lack of clear guidance from its primary shareholder, Tata Sons, which has been embroiled and busy with a mini-battle of its own. Moreover, the airline suffers from the implications of working with several top management members unfamiliar with the airline business.
Almost nobody in India’s aviation sector today envies Tewolde Gebremariam, who recently took charge as chief executive officer of Air India. The airline is struggling with mammoth losses, lack of a distinct corporate culture and identity (a mishmash of four entities merged into one) and lack of clear guidance from its primary shareholder, Tata Sons, which has been embroiled and busy with a mini-battle of its own. Moreover, the airline suffers from the implications of working with several top management members unfamiliar with the airline business.
But even as Gebremariam tries to tackle the elephants in the room and put various pieces in place, its minority partner in the venture, Singapore Airlines (SIA), reiterated its commitment to supporting the carrier through this phase post its latest earnings briefing. SIA CEO Goh Choon Pheng stated on record the continued backing for Air India's turnaround plan earlier this month even as he expressed doubts about any kind of immediate financial recovery.
But at Air India and in aviation industry circles, a different question has been gaining ground. Many argue that a fundamental and critical aspect of this attempted turnaround is passing off unnoticed: the question of who needs who and how much. Are all marriages made in heaven or do some need a closer examination?
In August, Temasek Holdings, the company with the largest stake in SIA, confirmed its commitment to remain invested in Air India, which made a large demand for funds from its two primary stakeholders in lieu of its mammoth losses.
The issue came up after a member of parliament in Singapore raised the matter, arguing that SIA should not be funding Air India’s losses endlessly (a blank cheque for a minority stake, as stated in their parliament) or investing further after the airline’s losses in the previous financial year pulled down SIA’s own earnings by almost half. AI has sought a further infusion of $1.5 billion from the Tatas and SIA.
Virtual ‘gold mine’
That SIA and its investors should choose to back the investment comes as no surprise to anyone since the aviation industry in India argues that SIA is securing access to a virtual “gold mine” in terms of what India can offer it in terms of traffic and thereby future revenue. With bilateral rights that allow it to fly to six metros and a host of tier-II cities (as part of an ASEAN agreement), the city-state is grabbing a slice of the Indian market that rivals can only dream of.
Sources point out that SIA has abandoned or extricated itself from strategic and tactical alliances and liaisons including with Air New Zealand, Virgin Atlantic, NokScoot and Virgin Australia as and when the tide turned or winds began to blow another way. However, readers should note that none of these alliances could be viewed as a bonanza of the kind India represents.
But as things have gone from bleak to bleaker within the airline, the big question everyone is asking is what precisely has Air India gained from this alliance? When posed to senior management within the carrier, the response is a series of ambiguous “hmms” and “Yes, that’s a good question.”
Many insiders are now convinced that the partner has not been viewing the future from a joint lens and argue that SIA is only interested in protecting its own turf while the Tatas have been acting upon its advice in good faith on the naive assumption that it has the best interests of the entity at heart.
Relationship so far
A closer inspection of the relationship so far, many insiders and outsiders argue, leads to a broader conclusion: Air India has more to lose in this marriage than it might have gained or will gain in the future and even that it might be best to dissolve the union.
To begin with, sources, including those within, point out that Air India appears to have ceded traffic to SIA, with the former offering direct flights to Changi only from Mumbai and Delhi, whereas SIA operates directly to eight cities in India. Air India’s low-fare subsidiary Air India Express offers direct connections to Changi from only two cities: Bengaluru and Tiruchirapalli. The presence of the combined entity on this route remains at best weak and unconvincing.
At the cost of repetition, many top management officials across airlines have pointed out that the structure of Vistara – a former airline joint venture between the Tatas and SIA – was planned in a manner for it to remain a spoke in the hub of SIA, feeding Indian traffic for transit.
A pointer to this was the choice and configuration of aircraft – Vistara’s B787-9 – which was without crew rest bunks required for ultra-long hauls. Further, as was largely predicted, the airline remained lossmaking despite the backing of both SIA and the Tatas, which speaks volumes itself.
If traffic has been lost, little has been gained on the operational and engineering fronts. Airline sources argue that while Tata-run AI kept the HR, finance and commercial functions, it was expected that SIA’s expertise in engineering, operational aspects and on-board services would help improve the situation AI found itself in when the Tatas bought it from the government in 2021.
Technical defects
It was felt that AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), the government-owned aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company, was doing a sub-standard job and that the alliance with SIA would deliver world-class engineering capabilities and safety. In December 2022, one year after the sale, the exclusive contract with AIESL ended and the engineering and maintenance of AI aircraft moved into SIA’s hands.
Despite this, AI and Air India Express aircraft continued to lead the tally of technical defects and glitches. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation recorded 889 serious technical defects across Indian carriers in 2025 and an additional 352 significant technical defects in the first half of 2026.
In what many insiders term as “embarassing,” AI and Air India Express together accounted for 85 of the 183 technical defects reported by major airlines up to mid-2026. What was perhaps even more damaging was that with a false sense of security lent by the alliance, AI didn’t work on building its engineering capabilities. It is only now, after several years, that the airline is beginning to take steps to rectify this.
As far as operational efficiencies go, the airline’s latest results confirm that this remains a distant mirage at best, but what was surprising was the failure of AI to replicate the high quality service standards that SIA offers on board: be it the quality of food and beverages or the presentation.
While almost everyone is willing to concede that on-board services across the AI fleet and on several routes have improved, it remains inconsistent and a far cry from what its partner manages to offer consistently. What SIA offers on its aircraft has simply not been replicable on AI’s airplanes and in the Indian environment despite the famed Taj hospitality lurking in the shadows.
Fuel to the fire
But perhaps worst of all is that by actively on-boarding a series of senior management personnel on secondment from SIA, the Tata team has added fuel to an already burning fire, leading to an increasingly confused culture in what is already a heady mixture. The combined entity is a confused medley of old Indian Airlines, legacy AI, Vistara, Air Asia India and old Air India Express, to which the radically different SIA elements have been added.
Expecting this medley to blend into a smooth cocktail seems almost delusional to many. Moreover, some argue that SIA had not picked its best talent to send to the India operation as some of them, including former CEO Campbell Wilson, departed without having achieved anything significant.
As one observer quoting Leo Tolstoy points out, “Marriage is a union of two people to overcome the hardships of life which would not have appeared if the two had not united.” While this famous quote by Tolstoy doesn’t fully sum up the predicament AI finds itself in post the union, it might be worthwhile for the airline’s board and management to look more keenly at this union and examine whether this is actually a match made in heaven.