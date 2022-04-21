The intricacies of home delivery of alcohol

As of now, the laggard states have two delivery models to think about: the direct retail-to-customer model of Maharashtra (only licensed retail shops and chains are allowed to deliver liquor) and the aggregator one that West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand have adopted. Here, e-commerce companies are allowed to execute deliveries in partnership with retail shops, similar to food delivery. In Kolkata, for instance, Swiggy and HipBar list the catalogue of various liquor stores—customers can choose the liquor of their choice and the shop they prefer.