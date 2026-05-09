In 1954, conductor Herbert von Karajan and the Philharmonia Orchestra released what was considered a definitive recording of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. It was meant to capture the grandeur of the Ode to Joy for home listeners.
Amar Bose: the man who heard what others missed
SummaryDisappointed by a stereo system that failed Beethoven, Amar Bose reimagined sound itself—building a company that changed how the world listens to music and silence.
In 1954, conductor Herbert von Karajan and the Philharmonia Orchestra released what was considered a definitive recording of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. It was meant to capture the grandeur of the Ode to Joy for home listeners.
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