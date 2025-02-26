America’s future depends on DOGE
SummaryIf Trump and Musk don’t succeed in showing the bureaucracy who’s boss, it’s likely no one ever will.
Critics view the Department of Government Efficiency’s emails asking federal employees for evidence of productivity as chaotic, arbitrary and even cruel measures to impose on a devoted civil service. But Elon Musk is simply bringing normal private-sector standards to a government that desperately needs them. Since the Pendleton Act of 1883 introduced merit-based selection and civil-service job protections for federal workers, the administrative state has proliferated without sufficient checks and balances from the president or Congress.