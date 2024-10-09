An alliance to counter China’s aggression
SummaryThe U.S. and its allies can isolate Beijing economically by forming a new trade-defense coalition.
China’s operating principle—power and might equals right—is evident in its combative diplomacy, military aggression against its Indo-Pacific neighbors, and economic coercion. These strategies, however, have backfired. China’s attempts to undermine its neighbors’ sovereignty have had the opposite effect. Over the past three years, the U.S. and its allies in the region have strengthened their partnerships and transformed the security landscape, isolating China.