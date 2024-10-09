An alliance to counter China’s aggression

Beijing also uses debt-trap diplomacy to ensnare countries in its web. According to the Wilson Center, around 80% of Chinese government loans to developing countries have gone to nations in debt distress. Many nations that have borrowed from China to fund infrastructure projects have faced a Hobson’s choice of cutting domestic spending to repay loans or losing control of ports and rail networks. Sri Lanka experienced this in 2017, when it was forced to hand over control of a port to China after being unable to repay loans. The Kenyan president’s chief economic adviser highlighted in a tweet last year the African nation’s dilemma of having to choose between repaying loans and paying government employees: “Salaries or default? Take your pick."