An economic requiem for the Biden administration

On the environment, Biden’s record is mixed. He has used executive orders and regulations to protect parkland, strengthen the enforcement of environmental laws, and assist communities suffering from pollution and related harms. Unable to get Congress to agree on the Green New Deal, his administration turned to consumer tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy-efficient appliances. The IRA also provides funding for investments in clean-energy technologies. But this spending is spread over ten years, and its magnitude pales in comparison with both the clean-energy investments by European governments and the scale of the global problem. Moreover, the consumer subsidies of the IRA are discriminatory. They are not extended to imported EVs and heat pumps.