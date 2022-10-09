An ‘everything app’ concentrates power and weakens democracy4 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 09:39 PM IST
We must prevent any app, foreign or home-grown, from coming to dominate our information space
Monopoly, the board game, is often held up as a demonstration of capitalism, teaching us how business works. Actually, it does more than that. While it is true that a budding capitalist’s goal is to grab as large a market share as possible, the game shows that allowing a player to do so is bad for society as a whole. Now there is nothing wrong in a business person seeking a monopoly. It is for society—through its political institutions—to protect its broader interests and check monopolistic tendencies through public policy.