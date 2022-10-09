An ‘everything app’ concentrates power and weakens democracy

At a deeper level, Musk’s desire to emulate the Chinese model alerts us to a lurking danger: the interests of Big Tech are diverging from those of liberal democracies. That their ad-based business models are problematic is well known and under public scrutiny. Less recognized is how national interests can be undermined by thoughtless adoption of tech business models that willy-nilly take us to a dystopia of unfreedom. Engineers and managers who generally lack a broad education in civics, humanities and ethics are poorly equipped to make socially responsible choices. Entrepreneurs taking inspiration from Chinese apps and business models should worry us. Investors, founders and educational institutions must make an effort to educate tech professionals on social issues. Preserving our freedoms may indeed be their most important corporate social responsibility. India’s interests would be better served if technology companies use their CSR funds to invest in giving their workforce a liberal education than in doing social welfare.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}