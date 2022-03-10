An inclusion agenda let down by missing washrooms

While diversity hiring continues, the washroom suffers neglect. As economist Mitali Nikore noted, both government and private offices in smaller towns and cities rarely have washrooms that women can comfortably use. “In my visits, some of the washrooms for women were either under maintenance or under construction, and this despite having a fair share of women employees," said Nikore. While many firms are pushing for creche facilities, well-equipped washrooms don’t get sufficient attention. Nikore Associates analysed 500 diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives implemented by Nifty50 companies over the last two years. Only about 38% of companies had childcare and creche facilities in their offices. If one shifts focus from the permanent staff in offices to manufacturing units and temporary workers, the problem is even more acute.