One dollar, one rupee: Anji Reddy's formula for India’s pharma success
From generics glory to a billion-dollar dream of discovery, how Dr. Anji Reddy’s audacious vision reshaped Indian pharma—and why his unfinished agenda still drives the industry.
Through the 1970s and 1980s, a galaxy of technopreneurs that included Yusuf Hamied of Cipla, Parvinder Singh of Ranbaxy, Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharma, Ramanbhai Patel of Zydus-Cadila, and Habil Khorakiwala at Wockhardt, laid the foundations of India's world-beating generics industry.