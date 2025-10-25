One dollar, one rupee: Anji Reddy's formula for India’s pharma success

The Indian pharma dream

It was once an improbable dream for a country that depended entirely on medicines made by multinationals. Today, India’s $25-billion generics export engine stands as a global success story—but it’s still far removed from the elite world of new drug discovery. Developing a single new drug can cost anywhere between $1 billion and $2.6 billion and take over a decade, with just one in every 5,000 compounds ever making it to patients. Globally, fewer than a hundred companies belong to this high-stakes club, still dominated by Western pharmaceutical giants.