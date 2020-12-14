Another farm law could quell farmer protests in the country

To see what that might be, consider first what’s making farmers restive. A small section of India’s agriculture—most notably in Punjab—relies excessively on selling rice and wheat to the government at so-called minimum support prices. The purchase takes place in markets, known as mandis. One of Modi’s bills gave farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside the designated yards. For grain cultivators, the worry that cropped up was, “If the mandi falls into disuse, will the government stop buying from us at guaranteed prices?"