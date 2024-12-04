Antitrust officials want to sell Google for parts
SummaryThe Justice Department lawsuit may snuff out vital competition.
The Justice Department wants to turn America’s most successful search engine into a public utility. As part of its proposed remedies in its antitrust case against Google, the department would force the company to share its technology, data and models with competitors at marginal cost. This is the same strategy it used against the incumbent telephone companies in the 1990s. It discouraged investment and competition. The strategy would have similarly deleterious effects today, undermining consumer welfare, innovation and U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence at the worst possible moment.