Antitrust officials want to sell Google for parts

History demonstrates how difficult it is to implement sharing requirements in industries with high fixed costs and low marginal costs. When the government tried to do the same thing to the phone companies in the ’90s, disputes over cost allocation proved endless. Like a single phone call, the cost of a single search query may be close to zero, but the equipment, research-and-development and network costs that allow for it are substantial. The Federal Communications Commission spent years adjudicating disputes over cost allocation, producing complex methodologies that were immediately challenged in court. The Justice Department would face similar problems with its proposed Google breakup.