Are bad banks a bad idea?
SummaryApart from the resignations of two senior executives at NARCL, the bad bank has fallen short of expectations so far
Natarajan Sundar, the managing director and chief executive of National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd, resigned last week, a few months short of completing his two-year term. His exit marks the second notable departure from the so-called bad bank in recent months, following the resignation of board chairman Karnam Sekar in September. Sekar had put in his papers citing differences in the institution’s structure and functioning.