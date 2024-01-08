Are bad banks a bad idea?

A notable point of contention among some senior executives at NARCL is a proposal gaining traction to merge the bad bank with India Debt Resolution Co. Ltd. NARCL, operating as a ‘principal entity’, focuses on acquiring and aggregating bad loans from banks, while IDRCL serves as an agent overseeing the entire resolution process. There is a governance flaw between this relationship, as while NARCL holds an asset reconstruction company, or ARC, licence, IDRCL is expected to resolve the bad debt process.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial