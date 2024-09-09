Opinion
Are business investments in improving customer experience going waste?
Summary
- Discontent runs rife across many sectors despite high adoption of chatbots and other technology. Customer facing businesses need to get their act together fast. Better cross-functional collaboration, feedback integration across channels and ownership of CX at the leadership level remain critical.
In recent years, companies have been making serious investments in raising the bar to provide a superior customer experience (CX). The evidence is multifold in different forms.
