Are We Doing Monetary Policy All Wrong?
SummaryThe Fed attacks inflation infrequently with a sledgehammer when it should attack frequently with a scalpel.
Regarding “The Fed Risks Appearing Political" (Business & Finance, Jan. 26): The Federal Reserve’s political appearance is small potatoes compared with how it attacks the economy’s problems with the wrong tools. The Fed attacks inflation and too-low interest rates infrequently with a sledgehammer when it should attack frequently with a scalpel.