Are We Doing Monetary Policy All Wrong?

Ideally, we would have a slowly undulating curve always between 3% and 4%, a relatively narrow range, with a cycle of 10 or 20 years, not the two- or three-year cycle we currently endure. After a few weeks of minor basis-point moves, the market would get the drift. Rates in the bond market would adjust, lending would adjust and the stock market would make calm, less-frantic moves. All of these adjustments would be small. Planning could be a lot more rational.