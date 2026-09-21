Are we seeing the return of an age of bloody wars?

The Gulf nations are on high alert following the US warning, amid mounting fears that the Iran war could spiral out of control. Even countries far from the conflict are bracing for the fallout, worried that an escalation could send oil prices soaring.
The Gulf nations are on high alert following the US warning, amid mounting fears that the Iran war could spiral out of control. Even countries far from the conflict are bracing for the fallout, worried that an escalation could send oil prices soaring.
It’s clear the days of bloody wars have returned. Exhausted by two world wars, humanity created institutions like the United Nations. However, today the hallowed institution presents a sad picture of its growing irrelevance.
It’s clear the days of bloody wars have returned. Exhausted by two world wars, humanity created institutions like the United Nations. However, today the hallowed institution presents a sad picture of its growing irrelevance.
History seems to be repeating itself as leaders of the powerful nations became equally unbridled just before World War II broke out.
Between 1936 and 1939, the Rome-Berlin Treaty, Anti-Comintern Pact, Munich Treaty and Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact undermined the League of Nations as major powers sought to reshape the global order. The US always stayed away from the ‘League’. This gave despots like Hitler and Mussolini a chance to wreak havoc. You can view the Quad and Mecca Pacts from the same lens.
The level of the league’s incompetence can be gauged from the fact that in 1930, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito, frustrated by the US economic depression, ordered the annexation of Manchuria. Italy overran Ethiopia and Hitler was itching to gobble up Czechoslovakia. Financially strained, Britain and France pleaded with the two dictators to halt their expansion. Under the Munich Agreement, they agreed to hand Germany Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, but Hitler’s greed knew no bounds.
Isn’t today’s situation reminiscent of those times?
Russia and Ukraine have been locked in an endless war. There’s no let-up in Israel’s excesses in Gaza. Six months ago, US and Israel attacked Iran thinking they will effect a regime change. But Iran attacked more than 20 US bases in the Gulf region.
The war exhausted US firepower and the Pentagon had to summon missiles and other military hardware from its bases in South Korea and Japan. It rattled Seoul and Tokyo. The question was who will rescue South Korea if North Korea decides to attack and who will Japan seek out for help if China invades.
Still Trump and his associates claim that they have destroyed Iran and won the war. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is making identical claims. The US media insists Russia and China are waging a shadow war against the US using Iran as a proxy.
Today US missiles and bombs are silent against Iran. Iran too is fighting indirectly. At its behest Houthis have captured Yemen’s coastal areas and two strategic islands near the Bab el-Mandeb strait. The Saudi oil trade has been disrupted. 12% of the world’s trade and 30% of container traffic passes through this narrow waterway. Iran-dominated Strait of Hormuz is already under threat. It’s the highway for 20% of the global energy trade.
This is the reason world crude prices have climbed back above the $100 per barrel mark. London’s Baltic Exchange says that the crude tankers’ daily rates have witnessed a spike of a million dollars.
The world’s major economies, the US, China and Japan are under extreme stress. 90% of Japan’s crude oil moves from Hormuz. It’s forced to sell US treasury bonds to pay for its fuel bill.
The US is forced to buy back its bonds to save its reputation. The steady Wall Street stock market has started to wobble. Fuel price hikes led to inflation in food and essential items. The US Federal Reserve is forced to hike interest rates after a gap of three years to curb inflation.
Angry with the chaos, Republican representative from Kentucky, Thomas Messie, has proposed to move the impeachment process against defence secretary Pete Hegseth. Even President Donald Trump has come under heavy criticism. His gamble to impose 100% tariffs on India and other nations seems to be backfiring.
In 1930, the US Congress passed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act. It imposed a record import duty on more than 20,000 foreign goods. Many countries around the world imposed retaliatory tariffs. It pushed the US into a full-blown depression. Is this great country repeating its old mistake?
Distressed global systems have led to expansion in regional conflicts. The world is feeling the heat of more than 50 armed struggles. Many qualify as wars. That is why, on International Peace Day, I recall with sadness Plato’s famous quip: “Peace is merely an interval between two wars.” Perhaps we have crossed the Rubicon and the age of peaceful interregnums is behind us.
Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.