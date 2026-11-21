The Delhi bhadralok

Yet, his reputation remains intact, partly because few doubted his earnestness or his intentions. He was always the quintessential Delhi old-timer: courteous, fond of films and music, and of walks with friends who cut across party lines. Chole bhature and Amritsari kulche were his idea of a good party, though he also displayed a fondness for Montblanc pens and Patek Philippe watches. With his striking looks, he seemed equally at ease in white kurta-pyjamas and fine shawls as in Western suits. Cricket was another passion. In recognition of his administrative role in the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), the new stadium at Feroz Shah Kotla was named after him, though its poor design and drab appearance did little justice to the man’s aesthetics.