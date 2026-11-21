Arun Jaitley may not make it to the list of India’s best finance ministers, partly because he held the post for just five years. Nor was he the kind of firebrand leader who would rally a mob or spark a revolution. Yet, his place in history is assured because he was a thoroughly decent human being, a rarity among politicians, especially those holding high office.
Arun Jaitley: the quintessential Delhi bhadralok who left his stamp on the Indian economy
SummaryArun Jaitley combined political pragmatism with an old-school courtesy, steering major economic reforms as finance minister while building consensus across political and institutional divides.
Arun Jaitley may not make it to the list of India’s best finance ministers, partly because he held the post for just five years. Nor was he the kind of firebrand leader who would rally a mob or spark a revolution. Yet, his place in history is assured because he was a thoroughly decent human being, a rarity among politicians, especially those holding high office.
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