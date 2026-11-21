Arun Jaitley may not make it to the list of India’s best finance ministers, partly because he held the post for just five years. Nor was he the kind of firebrand leader who would rally a mob or spark a revolution. Yet, his place in history is assured because he was a thoroughly decent human being, a rarity among politicians, especially those holding high office.
Arun Jaitley may not make it to the list of India’s best finance ministers, partly because he held the post for just five years. Nor was he the kind of firebrand leader who would rally a mob or spark a revolution. Yet, his place in history is assured because he was a thoroughly decent human being, a rarity among politicians, especially those holding high office.
Not for Jaitley the acerbic wit and perennial sneer that many others who have handled this most daunting of portfolios deploy in their defence.
Born on 28 December 1952 in Delhi, where his family had moved from Lahore after Partition, Arun’s father, Maharaj Kishan Jaitley, practised law in the Delhi district court. As a young boy, he grew up in the middle-class enclave of Naraina in West Delhi and attended St Xavier’s School, followed by Shri Ram College of Commerce, where he earned a BCom degree. Upholding the family tradition, he then joined Delhi University’s Faculty of Law for his LLB. It was here that the pattern of his future career began to take shape.
A captivating speaker, he debated with equal felicity in English and Hindi and became president of his college union. He went on to win the presidency of the Delhi University Students’ Union as an ABVP candidate. Encouraged by his success, the aspiring politician joined the protests of the Jayaprakash Narayan movement that swept the country in 1974 and was jailed during the Emergency. On his release, Jaitley successfully campaigned for the Janata Party in the 1977 elections and, a few years later, joined the BJP.
Law and politics
Meanwhile, his career as a lawyer also took off, and in 1990 he was appointed Additional Solicitor General. Politically savvy and able to simplify complex matters, Jaitley played a key role in the Bofors case. Along with S. Gurumurthy, he drafted Ram Jethmalani’s famous daily questions on the issue, which he posed to Rajiv Gandhi.
It was almost inevitable that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee formed the BJP-led government in 1998, Jaitley was given charge of the Disinvestment and Information and Broadcasting ministries. Towards the end of the Vajpayee government’s term, he took charge of the Commerce and Industry ministry and also led India’s delegation to the World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial conference in Cancun. While the talks collapsed without a deal, Jaitley was credited with building a crucial G20 farm coalition with Brazil and China. It was a hallmark of his career: building consensus, often among warring or disparate groups.
The reform agenda
In 2014, as the BJP swept into power with a thumping majority, Jaitley was one of the few party stalwarts to lose his election. Yet, he remained crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans and was given the key portfolios of Finance, Defence and Corporate Affairs, along with Information and Broadcasting.
As finance minister, he introduced measures with a far-reaching impact on the economy. First came the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2015, followed by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017. In between, he also introduced the Benami and Black Money laws and pushed ahead with Jan Dhan, the government’s ambitious drive to provide bank accounts to all citizens. He also ended the separate Railway Budget, which had been in place since 1924, and scrapped the dysfunctional classification of expenditure between Plan and non-Plan, replacing it with the heads of revenue and capital expenditure. Under his watch, bank consolidation also gathered pace.
Jaitley’s term as finance minister was not without controversy. The dreaded demonetisation scheme was announced while he was in office, and it soon became evident that GST had a number of teething troubles. Both measures caused serious disruption to the economy, especially for small and medium-sized businesses.
The Delhi bhadralok
Yet, his reputation remains intact, partly because few doubted his earnestness or his intentions. He was always the quintessential Delhi old-timer: courteous, fond of films and music, and of walks with friends who cut across party lines. Chole bhature and Amritsari kulche were his idea of a good party, though he also displayed a fondness for Montblanc pens and Patek Philippe watches. With his striking looks, he seemed equally at ease in white kurta-pyjamas and fine shawls as in Western suits. Cricket was another passion. In recognition of his administrative role in the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), the new stadium at Feroz Shah Kotla was named after him, though its poor design and drab appearance did little justice to the man’s aesthetics.
A coronary bypass in 2005, along with long-standing diabetes and a kidney transplant, forced him to skip the 2019 elections and step down as finance minister. On 24 August 2019, he passed away at the age of 66, too early for a man of his ability and drive.
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