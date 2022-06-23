As Air India shops for planes, a lesson from JRD to keep in mind6 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 07:51 PM IST
JRD Tata's time-tested mantra — Attention to detail, whether in the cabin or on the financial side, will be key
When Air India was established in 1932 to initially operate on the India-UK route, the general view was that J.R.D. Tata, who started the airline, was making a huge mistake by taking on the big boys like Imperial Airways (precursor to British Airways) and KLM, who dominated the route then.