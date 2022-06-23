As Air India shops for planes, a lesson from JRD to keep in mind

The period between mid-1980s to 2000s was bad for Air India. In the mid-2000s, it planned to get 100 aircraft. The plan, many years in the making, and not without its share of controversies, was split between Airbus and Boeing. The erstwhile Indian Airlines’ Airbus plan to acquire 43 A320 was concluded during the time of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but never finalized or signed. The AI plan was to acquire fewer than 30 aircraft but was eventually changed to 68 including 23 Boeing 777, 27 Boeing 787 and 18 Boeing 737 aircraft for the newly-created AI Express. The Airbus and Boeing orders were finally signed in 2006. Air India was to receive new aircraft after a gap of close to two decades.

