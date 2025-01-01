Asean’s second renaissance is now
Summary
- As global tensions intensify—from strategic competition to climate disruption—Asean’s collaborative spirit has never been more crucial
Next year heralds a pivotal chapter for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), with Malaysia assuming the chair. In a world increasingly divided into competing blocs, Malaysia is advancing the Asean Community Vision 2045, a strategic long-term plan that aims to guide the region’s growth and prosperity over the next two decades. This framework aspires to forge a future of inclusivity and resilience—one that will anchor peace and prosperity throughout Southeast Asia.