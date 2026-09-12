Ashok Soota has written the book on entrepreneurship. Not just metaphorically, but literally too. Entrepreneurship Simplified: From Idea to IPO, which he co-authored with his former colleague SR Gopalan in 2016, ought to be compulsory reading for anyone contemplating a startup. One of its central premises, that a venture is only as good as its idea, runs through a book packed with practical advice that might have saved many a venture built on hype and destroyed by it.
Ashok Soota: the entrepreneur who never stopped starting over
SummaryAt 83, Ashok Soota has built, rebuilt and reinvented businesses across IT, digital engineering and healthcare. Now, as Happiest Minds changes hands, he is already focused on what comes next.
Ashok Soota has written the book on entrepreneurship. Not just metaphorically, but literally too. Entrepreneurship Simplified: From Idea to IPO, which he co-authored with his former colleague SR Gopalan in 2016, ought to be compulsory reading for anyone contemplating a startup. One of its central premises, that a venture is only as good as its idea, runs through a book packed with practical advice that might have saved many a venture built on hype and destroyed by it.
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