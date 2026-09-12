Ashok Soota: the entrepreneur who never stopped starting over

Ashok Soota has written the book on entrepreneurship. Not just metaphorically, but literally too. Entrepreneurship Simplified: From Idea to IPO, which he co-authored with his former colleague SR Gopalan in 2016, ought to be compulsory reading for anyone contemplating a startup. One of its central premises, that a venture is only as good as its idea, runs through a book packed with practical advice that might have saved many a venture built on hype and destroyed by it.