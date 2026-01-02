Not since the Vietnam War has security in Asia seemed so fragile. By the time the United States withdrew after a decade of combat in Indochina, an estimated 1–3 million Vietnamese and more than 58,000 American soldiers had been killed, US domestic politics was in tatters, years of stagflation were just beginning, and many observers around the world believed that the Soviet Union was winning the Cold War. Across Asia, America’s abandonment of its South Vietnamese allies seemed to augur a bleak future of economic and political instability.
Asia adrift, Asia alone
SummaryAsia’s democratic leaders have had to accept that this US administration may no longer honor its security commitments to them.
