Asia adrift, Asia alone

How could it be otherwise? Trump has launched tariff wars against America’s Asian friends and fawned over dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. He is demanding that US allies pay upfront for US protection, and yet he seems reluctant to reaffirm America’s security commitments under existing treaties. In September, hundreds of South Korean autoworkers who were helping to launch a Hyundai factory in Georgia were rudely rounded up, shackled, and kicked out of the country. And in negotiations over “reciprocal” tariff arrangements, the Trump administration has sought to demand huge sums of money—$550 billion from Japan and $350 billion from South Korea—with an unspoken “or else” always lingering in the air. The sum demanded of South Korea is around a staggering 20% of the country’s GDP—an amount that, if offered up, would deprive its domestic economy of two-thirds of a year’s worth of investment.