Welcome to Canada, the doctor will kill you now
Nicholas Tomaino , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Sep 2024, 02:41 PM IST
SummaryAssisted suicide was sold as compassionate. In practice it has turned out to be monstrous.
Suicide is neither noble nor natural. “When you see someone on a high ledge ready to jump," Charles Krauthammer wrote in January 1997, “you are enjoined by every norm in our society to tackle him and pull him back from the abyss."
