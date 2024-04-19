Bad leadership is a national-security threat

In Rory Stewart’s more thoughtful and textured “How Not to be a Politician," the former lawmaker diplomat reports the brains of Westminster politicians “have become like the phones in our pockets: flashing, titillating, obsequious, insinuating machines, allergic to depth and seriousness, that tempt us every moment of the day from duty." Mr. Johnson is “a chaotic and tricky confidence artist, almost entirely unfit to be prime minister." His successor, Liz Truss, confuses caution with cowardice: “Everything she did . . . had the flavour of a provocation." (I haven’t yet opened Ms. Truss’s memoir, published this week, but the Guardian reports she contributes to the history of political insults by labeling party members who didn’t back her sufficiently “Chinos"—Conservatives in Name Only, who I guess tend to wear chinos. The Times of London said that for whole chapters the book is “readable only in the most literal sense of the word.")