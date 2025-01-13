Beijing’s espionage campaign against the West
SummaryThe recent Treasury Department breach is the latest example of China’s strategic plan to destabilize the free world.
When a state-sponsored Chinese hacker breached the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, it allowed the Communist Party to access sensitive information with significant strategic implications. It’s the latest example of Beijing’s espionage campaign against the West, which runs deeper and is far more dangerous than the Soviet efforts of the 20th century.