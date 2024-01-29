Beijing’s Passive-Aggressive Middle East Policy

China has since doubled down on such actions. Beijing has allowed antisemitism to flourish in Chinese media, especially social media, while declining to condemn Hamas outright or allow information on the Oct. 7 attacks to be freely disseminated within its borders. Meanwhile the Yemen-based Houthis have mounted attacks on commercial shipping through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea—which one might hope Beijing would see as a threat to its economic interests. Yet China’s naval vessels, present in the region as an “antipiracy" task force, sit idle. Its diplomats abstained from a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the strikes, and Beijing has paired its belated calls for the attacks’ cessation with criticism of the U.S.-led response.