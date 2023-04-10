India’s tech hub can’t feal with SVB if it’s stuck in traffic

The residents of Bengaluru are also using tech to overcome the onerousburden placed on them by creakyinfrastructure, but they’re far less successful in the physical world where they livethan in the digital universe where they make a living.Sharingyour live location on WhatsApp with the person you’re going to meet is just a fancy excuse for arriving late because of snarled-up traffic. During busy parts of the day, it takes an hourto cover a distance of 20 kilometers (12 miles). And this is when the roads are dry. Last year’s rainy season saw tech-industry workers hitching rides on tractors.