Beware the frothy AI frenzy
SummaryDominant players often miss the next big market because of bloat and hubris.
Artificial intelligence continues both to astound and confound. Google’s recent launch of its new Gemini AI tools was a mess, producing images of Founding Fathers and Nazi soldiers as people of color. When asked if Elon Musk or Adolf Hitler had a more negative effect on society, Gemini responded that it was “difficult to say." Google pulled the product over “inaccuracies." AI is the next wave of computing and human interface but it’s definitely out over its skis.