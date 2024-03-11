Beware the frothy AI frenzy

AI finds patterns of patterns in data and then uses a technique called “reinforcement learning from human feedback." Humans help train and fine-tune large language models. Some humans, like “ethics & compliance" folks, have a heavier hand than others in tuning models to their liking. Google, with 190,000 employees, controls 90% of search. So how did this flaw make it into the marketplace? A bloated bureaucracy. Alex Kantrowitz at the Wrap quotes a member of Google’s Trust and Safety Team: “Organizationally at this place, it’s impossible to navigate and understand who’s in rooms and who owns things. Maybe that’s by design so that nobody can ever get in trouble for failure." Business 101: Hiding failure limits success.