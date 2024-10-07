Why stronger economic ties with Bhutan are in India’s interests
Summary
- The newly proposed power projects by the Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Group should be followed up with other ambitious trade and investment plans
The Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Group’s latest announcement that it would jointly develop solar and hydropower projects of 500 megawatts and 770 megawatts, respectively, in Bhutan along with the government's investment arm, Druk Holding and Investments, is a shot in the arm for Indo-Bhutan economic and geopolitical ties and India’s interests. It pans out in different ways.