Biden and the Media Are Electric-Vehicle Grifters4 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:38 PM IST
- If the president succeeds, global emissions will be 0.18% lower.
When I pestered a senior Biden climate official a few months ago about the counterintuitive argument that green handouts won’t reduce fossil-fuel consumption, he surprised me by finishing my sentence. The only real solution is for governments “to put a price on carbon," he said, and speculated Democrats and Republicans might break the ice with a carbon-related import tax.
