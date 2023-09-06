Biden vs. Trump Is Bound to Be Close3 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:47 AM IST
The country remains sharply divided, and both candidates have serious liabilities in the 2024 presidential election.
Three fundamental facts define our current political era: We are deeply divided along partisan lines and are closely divided at the national level, but at the state and congressional levels, jurisdictions increasingly give supermajorities to one party. This environment produces presidential elections with narrow national popular-vote margins decided by a small share of the electorate in a dwindling number of swing states.