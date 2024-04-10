Big SIP numbers: Beware of what’s about to come

Via our column, Contramoney, we have argued endlessly, with almost no impact, that SIPs are only a means to an end. That’s all. So, you can do an SIP in a good fund, and get a good result. And you could do an SIP in a poorly performing fund and get a poor result. And of course, if you do SIPs in six equity funds, well, you might as well just do an SIP in one index fund!