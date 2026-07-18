Bish Agrawal: The man who created India's executive search industry

A metallurgy degree from Manchester and an MBA from Birmingham were meant to secure Bish Agrawal a highly paid seat in an established corporate boardroom. Instead, he gambled on an industry that did not yet exist in India.
In an economy held hostage by the Licence-Permit Raj, Indian business houses relied almost entirely on family networks and trusted acquaintances to hire senior leaders. The very idea of a stranger cold-calling a CEO with a job opportunity bordered on scandalous. Yet Agrawal walked away from corporate comfort to build a business dedicated to doing exactly that. He called it professional recruitment, even though corporate India did not yet have a name for the profession.
Five decades later, the industry he pioneered is worth billions, spanning thousands of recruitment, executive search and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) firms.