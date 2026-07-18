Bish Agrawal: The man who created India's executive search industry

He is an avid collector of contemporary art, displaying the same instinct in galleries that he did in interview rooms—an eye trained to recognise value long before the market does. Former colleagues often recount another habit: judging a person's character over lunch by observing how they treated the waiter. In many ways, it reflected the same skill exercised in a different setting. It also explains why, in an industry obsessed with credentials and pedigree, Agrawal reportedly trusted his own reading of people more than what appeared on a résumé.