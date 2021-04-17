Bitcoin or RV, which is a better investment?

Last summer my wife and I bought a 25-foot 2017 Winnebago, and since September we’ve been traveling while working remotely. It’s been an absolute joy, even when it’s seemed like a total calamity, which has been often enough — like the time the toilet pedal broke. That was hardly the only natural disaster that threatened to ruin the trip. The wind in Wyoming nearly blew us over as it ripped apart one of our canopies. The wildfires in Colorado kept us inside, and the tornados in Alabama kept us up all night. The historic deep freeze in Texas killed our battery and froze our water pipes. But we’re from New York, so we’re used to tough winters. At no point did we consider flying to Cancun.