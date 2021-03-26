Explained in 10 charts: Phase I of West Bengal 2021 assembly elections

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: The big political battle in West Bengal is all set to kick off with the first phase of polling for 30 assembly seats scheduled to take place on Saturday.
The entire electoral exercise for 294 assembly seats would be completed in eight phases. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be at loggerheads in 29 of the 30 seats. The Left-ISF-Congress alliance is also striving to spring a surprise.